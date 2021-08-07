Mary Jane Blews, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane (Davidson) Blews, age 92, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Grove of Greenville.

Mary was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on July 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Leona (Iams) Davidson.

She married her first Husband Thomas Knapp on February 12, 1946 and after his death, she married Melvin Blews on June 9, 1984 and he preceded her in death on July 30, 2001.

Mary was a graduate of West Middlesex High School and worked as a waitress for various restaurants in the area and also worked in the cafeteria for Hickory Schools.

Mary liked gardening, reading, walking and working in the yard, but most of all loved taking care of her family.

She was a member of the New Virginia United Methodist Church for over 50 years and served as the church treasurer for many of them.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Stowe of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Smith and Patricia Johnson; three sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. for New Virginia United Methodist Church where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on August 9, 2021. The Pastor of the church Rev. Drew Bell will officiate.

Burial will follow in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1128 State Street, Suite 301, Erie, PA 16501-1920.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.