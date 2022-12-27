SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. (Grzejka) Baldwin, age 72, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Mary was born December 14, 1950, in Sharon, the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary (Ludu) Grzejka.

She married her first husband John Kushner on May 10, 1969 and he survives in W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania. She married her current husband Kevin Baldwin on August 4, 2000 and he survives at home.

She was a 1968 graduate of Farrell High School and worked for over 20 years, as a Transcription Supervisor for Sharon Regional Hospital, until her retirement in 2021. She also worked part-time for the Winner, after her retirement.

Mary enjoyed reading, shopping and was an animal lover. She was a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Kushner, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son Chris (Erin) Kushner, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, four grandchildren, Ciera Townsend, Christopher Kushner Jr., Donavan Kushner and Jada Kennedy and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Denver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.

Visitation and services are private. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. Main Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.