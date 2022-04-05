SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Laverne Wetmore, age 56, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Pike, New York, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born July 14, 1965, in Pike, New York, he was the son of the late Eugene and Connie (Grisewood) Wetmore.

Mark graduated from Letchworth High School in 1983 and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm.

He was a construction worker for several different companies through out his career.

He was a volunteer firefighter for many years and in his spare time he enjoyed, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and his high quality, naps.

Mark is survived by two daughters, Nadine (Danny) Hose and Michelle (Sean) Kelly; two brothers, Lance Wetmore and Brian (Amy) Welsh; six sisters, Theresa Damonti, Gina (Dan) Worden, Becky (Scott) Kelley, Patty Bellucci and Yvonne Walcott; four grandchildren, Malayna, Gavin, Cash and Aubriella; his long time partner, Pam Schaller and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Annette and a brother-in-law, Rudy.

An open memorial will take place on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pike Firehall, starting mid day.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

