HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Meg” (Houle) Reyer, age 96, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Saint John XXIII Home, with her loving family by her side.

Born September 24, 1925 in Worchester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ruth (Mallett) Houle.

She married Dr. John F. (Jack) Reyer on July 31, 1945, and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2019.

Meg was a graduate of Ascension High School in Worchester, Massachusetts, and got her nursing degree at St, Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Boston Massachusetts.

She worked for many years as a Podiatry Assistant for her husband and was also a home maker.

Meg was a member of St. Joseph’s Church.

In her spare time, she liked to play Bridge and other card games, she also enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, reading and doing puzzles. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Meg is survived by two daughters, Ruth Austin and her husband, John, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Susan Pisegna and her partner, Jules Marcu, of Boardman, Ohio; five grandchildren, John Austin III, Joseph Austin, Daniel Pisegna, Kristy Moher and Aaron Pisegna and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanne Ellen Reyer and a sister, Nancy Benedict.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Father Tom Whitman officiating.

Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Q Quality Home Care team, the nurses and staff at Saint John XXIII Home and UPMC Family Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Meg.

