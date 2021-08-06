Marilyn S. (Schultz) Davis, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn S. (Schultz) Davis, age 98, of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Born April 13, 1923 in Caldwell, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Henry “Hal” W. and Mary Edith (Bennett) Schultz.

She married William H. Davis on March 2, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2007.

Marilyn was a 1941 graduate of Rayen High School and attended Christian College in Columbia Missouri, for two years.

She worked for many years as a secretary for General Fireproofing and then Truscon Steel, both in Youngstown, Ohio.

Marilyn was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, a former member of the S.R.H.S. Auxiliary, and a representative of the Elmira Home in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by a daughter Pamela B. Schwartz of Warren, Ohio and a grand-daughter, Marilyn (Mark) Seabright of Los Angeles, California.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to either, First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146 or the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd, Hermitage, Pa. 16148.

