Margeryetta Ramsey, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margeryetta (Gosnell) Ramsey, age 97, formerly of W. Middlesex, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Clepper Manor, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Born October 28, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Anna Pearl (Funk) Gosnell.

Marge married Thomas C. Ramsey on February 28, 1942 and he preceded her in death on September 30, 1996.

Marge worked as a janitor for the Sharon Herald.

In her spare time, she enjoyed Bingo and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by a daughter, Marge (Larry) Crawford of Kinsman, Ohio; a sister, Gloria Jean Gill of Wisconsin; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sons, John A. and Donald L. Ramsey; a grand-daughter, Jennifer Crawford; five sisters and two brothers.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 29 Vine Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Clepper Manor, for the care and friendship they gave to Marge, while she was there.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.