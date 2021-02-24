Margaret “Peggy” Ruggles, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Marrie Ruggles died at St. Paul’s Homes on Sunday, February 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was 87 years old.

Peggy was the daughter of Patrick J. and Helen Mattocks Marrie.

Peggy was born at her grandparents’ farmhouse in Clarksville, Pennsylvania on November 24, 1933.

She was proud that she attended Hazel Dell, a one-room school, for her early education. Peggy graduated from Hickory High School in 1951, where she excelled and was editor of the “Hickory Nut” yearbook and “Hickory Leaf” student paper. She was also involved in numerous clubs, including Tri-Hi-Y and Journalism Club.

Peggy’s career was completed at Westinghouse Electric after graduation. She retired from Westinghouse at age 50 when the plant closed. She worked in many departments while there and was active in the Westinghouse Women’s Golf League and the Westinghouse Bowling League. She was an organizer of the yearly Westinghouse Day at Conneaut Lake Park. While working full-time, Peggy completed her Bachelor of Science in Education at Youngstown State University. She worked as a substitute teacher in area schools after her retirement from Westinghouse.

Peggy loved playing cards, learned bridge later in her life and enjoyed playing various card clubs. She was ready to pick up a card game with friends at a moment’s notice.

Peggy was very engaged in civic organizations throughout her life. She was a member and officer in the League of Women Voters. She produced the Voter’s Guide for many Mercer County elections. Peggy was also a member and officer in the Mercer County Genealogy Society. As an editor, she wrote the monthly genealogy newsletter, Pastimes. She completed three family histories of the immigrant Irish Marrie family, the early county settlers, Mattocks family and her husband’s Colonial New England Ruggles family. She was also an active volunteer of the Mercer County Historical Society where she was able to focus on her love of history and the Civil War.

Peggy was married to the late George Homer, before marrying Guy H. Ruggles who preceded her in death on October 26, 2011. Both Peggy and Guy loved to travel to pursue their interest in history, the Civil War, genealogy, battlefields, war reenactments, National Parks and monuments and other treasures in all 50 states and Canada. They enjoyed socializing with their friends at the Sharon Elks and across the country, as well as at family parties and events.

Peggy was the “special aunt” all kids should be privileged to have in their lives. Childless, she cared for her sister’s children as her own. Peggy was generous with her time, taking them as a group of six, seven or eight, to the movies, Deer Park, county fairs, museums and just for ice cream on a regular basis. They also enjoyed Peggy’s time individually with sleepovers or lunches on the spur of the moment. All the children have fond memories of the vacation she arranged at Geneva on the Lake in a cottage on a bluff. Peggy taught them all to play “Skunk Your Neighbor” on a rainy day. She was delighted when she was able to “Skunk” one of them! She played to win!

Peggy was the best of sisters. She never forgot us and arranged special times for the four of us to enjoy together, whether trips, tours or just lunch. We three will miss our big “little” sister, who we affectionately called “the little Sergeant”. The three of us, Patricia Nickel (William), Shirley Trice (Thomas) and Judith Wolfe (Gerald) remain committed to her memory as do her eight nieces and nephews, numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews, one maternal aunt, Evelyn Mattocks and her last living cousin, William O’Marrie. Peggy is also survived by Guy’s niece and two nephews and their families with whom she was close. We were all so fortunate to have been her family and enjoy her uniqueness. We will love and will miss you, Peggy.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.