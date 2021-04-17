Margaret Katherine King, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Katherine (Linn) King, age 83, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born February 10, 1938 in Washington, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James and Gertrude (Null) Linn.

She married Gerald C. King on April 22, 1960 and he survives in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Margaret was a 1956 graduate of Trinity High School in Washington, Pennsylvania and a 1959 graduate of Washington Hospital school of Nursing.

She worked as an R.N. for Butler Memorial Hospital for 19 Years, before retiring.

Margaret was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Martha V. Paul Chapter #404 in Washington, Pennsylvania.

She also enjoyed reading, gardening, planting flowers and spending her winters in Florida.

She is survived by two sons Wayne A. King, of Columbia, Missouri and David L. King, of Powell, Ohio; two brothers, James H. (Janet) Linn of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Richard A. (Pat) Linn of Greeneville, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Huddleston.

A gathering time will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC., 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m., from the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, officiating.

