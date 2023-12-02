FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcelene “Marcy” Shaffer, 95, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 27, 2023, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Born February 22, 1928, in Masury, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Corina “Franzin” DeBastiani.

She married Arnold “Gene” Shaffer on June 19, 1948 and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2009.

Marcy was a dear Christian who prayed her rosary daily.

She was a generous, caring and fun-loving person, who was an excellent baker, cook and cursive writer. Her croissants, ravioli, pies and brisket were family favorites. She loved to attend church, family gatherings, organize bus trips and play cards.

Marcy was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and a past president of Catholic Daughters of America, Sharon Court #507. She and her husband, Gene, established, co-directed and worked tirelessly for their daughter’s national champion baton twirling corps, Linde Lou’s Modernaires & Mini-Majorettes.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Lou McClafferty Rocco and her husband, Enzo, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Sean (Tammie) McClafferty and their children, Baylie, Creed and Canon of St. Augustine, Florida and Jason (Tanya) McClafferty and their children, Kate and Alexis of Hermitage, Pennsylvania,.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Dean DeBastiani.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania, at 12:00 Noon, with Father Stanley Schwaka officiating.

Entombment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

