HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Wilfred White “Tee Boy”, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 6:00 a.m. on Valentine’s Day morning at The Elmwood Memory Care Unit in Hubbard, Ohio. He lived 96 long, healthy, happy years.

Louis White was born in New Roads, Louisiana to Wilfred and Chloe White (lovingly called Roadsdaddy and Roadsmama) on August 11, 1926.

He was a graduate of LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, married Mary Carol Kodrick White and worked as an Electrical Engineer @ the Westinghouse plant in Sharon, Pennsylvania for 37 years.

He divorced, remarried and happily retired to Fayetteville, North Carolina with his 2nd wife, Dottie Reed, who he married on April 1, 1978 and who passed away on July 11, 2013.

They were members of St. Patrick’s Church while in Fayetteville. They were also avid golfers and excellent bridge players, both ranked as Silver Life Masters. When Lou moved to Hubbard, Ohio to live with Susie and John Thomas, he joined St. Patrick’s Church, also in Hubbard. He will always be remembered for his love of life and family, his healthy lifestyle, his love of exercise, his obsession with LSU football and his quirky sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and brothers, Joanne Smith, Malane Collins, Charles White and Wayne White and step-son Jeff Reed,

He is survived by his four children, David White, Susan Thomas (John ), Dianne Greene (Russell) Mary Beth Wolfe ( David) and two step-children, Linda Lewnes ( Pete) and John Reed ( Lori Kukora). Louis had nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one step-grandchild.

He was buried beside Dottie during a private ceremony at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

He was buried beside Dottie during a private ceremony at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

