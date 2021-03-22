Lois Jean Kneeland, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean (Butler) Kneeland, age 93, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in The Grove at Greenville.

Born, March 30, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late, Charles and Nellie (Francis) Butler.

She married Roy E. Kneeland on February 15, 1947 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2001.

Lois worked for the Reynolds School District for ten years as a cook in the school cafeteria.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greenville, the Eastern Star of Sharon and the Sharon AARP #3775.

Lois is survived by one son, Roy Edward (Christine L.) Kneeland of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; thirteen grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Keith E. Kneeland; a daughter, Susan and her husband, Lawrence McElhinny; a sister, Mildred and her husband, William Williamson and two brothers, Samuel and George Butler.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Greenville.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Greenville, 60 Shenango Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.