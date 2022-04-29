SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie A. Knapp, age 55, of Sharon, P ennsylvania , passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born March 31,1967, in Sharon, P ennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James A. Sr. and Joyce E. (Guthrie) Knapp.

Laurie attended Sharon High School and for most of her life was a homemaker.

She enjoyed modeling, loved fashion and liked to shop for clothes and also loved to bake.

She was Baptist in faith.

Laurie is survived by a sister, Jeanette (Walter) Shaffer, of Eglon, West Virginia, three brothers, James, Jr. (Evann) Knapp of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, Jeffrey (Sheila) Knapp, of Erie, P ennsylvania and Bradley Knapp of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania, her live in companion Thomas Morgan and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home, with Pastor Gene Habbyshaw officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.