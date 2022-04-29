SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie A. Knapp, age 55, of Sharon, Pennsylvania , passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Sharon Regional Hospital.
Born March 31,1967, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James A. Sr. and Joyce E. (Guthrie) Knapp.
Laurie attended Sharon High School and for most of her life was a homemaker.
She enjoyed modeling, loved fashion and liked to shop for clothes and also loved to bake.
She was Baptist in faith.
Laurie is survived by a sister, Jeanette (Walter) Shaffer, of Eglon, West Virginia, three brothers, James, Jr. (Evann) Knapp of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey (Sheila) Knapp, of Erie, Pennsylvania and Bradley Knapp of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, her live in companion Thomas Morgan and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home, with Pastor Gene Habbyshaw officiating.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.