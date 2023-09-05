BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry E. Dillingham, age 81, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 4, 2023, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Born October 12, 1941, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Jesse and Cora (Johnson) Dillingham.

Larry was a 1960 graduate of Brookfield High School and served his country honorably in the

US Airforce.

He married the former Mary Daugherty on March 25, 1978, and she survives at home.

He spent most of his career as a mail handler for the US Postal Service in Youngstown, Ohio.

He enjoyed fishing, sports and music of all genres. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the former Prince Hall Lodge in Farrell, Pennsylvania. He was also a member and Elder Emeritus of Central Christian Church. He was known for his great storytelling, was a passionate Ohio Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan, and loved westerns.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by a daughter, Shannon Irvin, of Atlanta, Georgia, a son Christian (Krista) Dillingham, of Chicago, Illinois, and four grandchildren, Destiny Ivey, Skai Irvin and Eleanor and Cora Dillingham.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, at 11:30 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Larry will be buried on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

Memorial contributions can be made to either Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage PA, 16148, or the American Kidney Fund at secure.kidneyfund.org or 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

