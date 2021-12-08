NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Ericson, age 62, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Kenneth was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on June 24, 1959, the son of the late, Robert and Georgia (Shaner) Ericson.

He was a 1977 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He served his country in the U.S. Army as an air traffic controller.

In his spare time, Kenneth liked to build hobby toys, especially cars and helicopters and going to the VFW.

Kenneth is survived by two sisters, Mona Lee Malatesta and Tina Rice Hirgelt, both of Hubbard, Ohio and a half-sister, Shannie Macelroy of Rancho, New Mexico.

There is no visitation or services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.