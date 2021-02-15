Kenneth John Klemens, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth John Klemens of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in his home. He was 36.

At 18, he faced bone cancer. Multiple surgeries and health problems challenged his days and altered his dreams. All the while, he learned who and what matters most–his two young daughters, Kaly and Audy. They were the joy and purpose of his life. He lived with, cared for and showed Boo-Boo and Audy-Girl that the world was their playground. They were his and he theirs.

Ken valued family and friends and brought joy to their lives with humor, intensity, that smile, his hugs. Affable, engaging, he accepted people for who they are. He said, “thank-you” and was as gentle as the grandfather for whom he was named and as loud as need be for the Pittsburgh Steelers and posturing politicians.

Ken was an old-school charmer in a new world. He read the books of Stephen King and Clive Cussler, quoted Wordsworth on Facebook, liked the spaces among poet e.e. cummings’ words and penned his own. He earned an associate degree in liberal arts at Penn State, lifted weights, swam in lakes with his daughters and soaked in the sun in every season.

He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Kalysta and Audylia Klemens; his parents, Marilyn and Larry Klemens; his sister, Paige Hartman; his aunts, uncles, cousins and family of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to their college funds. These can be made at www.Ugift529.com. Kalysta T. Klemens account 96X-Z8J and Audylia R. Klemens account S22-C8G, or to your local food bank.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

