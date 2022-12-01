SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. McGaffic, age 76, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born June 6, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel (Wagner) McGaffic.

Kenneth was a graduate of New Castle High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He also served in the Marine Reserves where he obtained the rank of E-4.

He worked as a Yard Master on the railroad in Youngstown, Ohio, for 12 years.

Kenneth loved to play pool and was considered by most to be a pool shark. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins fan, attending games whenever he could. He was also a Pitt basketball fan and a Penn State football fan. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and the New Castle Moose Lodge #51. Most of all, Kenneth loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Janet (Griffith) McGaffic, whom he married on April 7, 2007; a step-daughter, Alison Dusz of Akron, Ohio; a step-son, Matthew J. Miller of Sharon, Pennsylvania; four step-grandchildren, Gaia (Patrick) Forrest, Kylie Miller, Lindsey Miller, and Aria Miller; and a sister, Nancy Merritt of New Jersey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe McGaffic.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

