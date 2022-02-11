EDINBORO, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kate” (O’Brien) Zahorchak, age 76, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022 at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

Kate was born October 5, 1945, the daughter of the late William F. Sr. and Kathleen (Phillips) O’Brien.

She married Michael R. Zahorchak on April 24, 1965 and he survives at home.

Kate was a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended Mercyhurst University and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

She worked many years as a Sales Manager for both Hoffman-La Roche AG and Riviera Products, eventually starting her own sales agency, KOZmetics, before finally retiring.

Kate had many interests and loved to be involved in local organizations. She was a member of the Edinboro Red Hatters. She enjoyed gardening, reading mystery novels, was a wine connoisseur; she especially loved decorating and shopping. Kate also loved hosting parties, her two favorite days of the year were Fourth of July and Edinboro University’s Homecoming. She would invite all her family and friends to come to her and Michael’s home and share in the food and festivities: everything had to be decorated just right to represent the occasion, right down to her grandchildren. Fourth of July was red, white and blue and Homecoming was Edinboro’s Tartan Plaid. Many years even the Bagpipers from the Homecoming Parade, would come to her party, to eat and drink and then play the bagpipes to entertain the guests. Most of all; Kate loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchild, they were everything to her.

In addition to her husband Michael, Kate is survived by two sons, Michael Quinn (Mary Beth) Zahorchak and William Brien (Dawn) Zahorchak, both of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, three sisters, Brigid O. (Harry) Nawrocki, of Florida, Mary Ellen (David) Wright, of Kansas and Maureen O. (David) McCormick also of Florida, two brothers, Bernard Martin (Debbie) O’Brien, of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and Terrence M. (Karen) O’Brien. Six grandchildren, Cameron Taylor (Paige), Patrick Quinn, Madison Summer Haley, Mary Kate, Michael Cole and Blake Phillips Zahorchak, one great-grandchild, Brooks Taylor Zahorchak and thirty-two much loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother William F. O’Brien Jr.A gathering time for Kate will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Frank G. Pogue Student Center, 405 Scotland Road, Edinboro, Pa, 16444 the exact time will be announced later in addition a celebration of her life will be held in July 2022, the exact time and place to be announced.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.