Justine E. Exley, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Justine E. Exley, 82, Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Knox, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Clepper Manor, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Justine was born in Bruin, Pennsylvania on November 18, 1938, a daughter of the late Doris Louise (Ritner) and William Burdell Linamen.

She married Ernest Wayne Exley on October 3, 1959 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 1984.

She was a member of The Valley Church of Hermitage, (formerly the Shenango Valley First Church of God) and was a member of the Church of God’s women’s group.

Justine loved music and singing, she also enjoyed reading and doing crafts.

She was a 1956 graduate of Keystone High School.

She worked as an admission’s clerk at Sharon Regional Hospital from 1995 until her retirement in 2005.

Justine is survived by three daughters, Brenda S. (Brian) Kepple of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Barbara A. (James) Renker of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania and Beth E. (David) Rapp of Cranberry, Pennsylvania; a son, Bryan S. (Kimberly) Exley of Knox, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Janice M. (Rod) Carter of Penney Farms, Florida and LaDonna Jean Linamen of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; a brother, John (Jack) Carlton (Rhonda) Linamen of Sarver, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Gregory Renker, Brandon (Sheena) Rapp, Garret Rapp, Zachary (Chelsey) Kepple, Suzanne Kepple, Kelsey Kepple, Conner Exley and Leah Exley and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Alivia, Peyton and Brock.

A gathering time will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A private Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Michele Askerneese officiating.

Interment at Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Valley Church, 1957 Pine Hollow Blvd., Hermitage, PA 16148 or Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.