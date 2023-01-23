HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Sarah Oakes Fragle, age 81, of Hermitage, peacefully passed away at Sharon Regional Hospital on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Born June 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine Marie Woge Wilson.

She was one of the founding members of the former Church of Redeemer in Hermitage.

In the late 1960s, she was a traffic controller at WFAR Radio Station in Farrell. Later she had a career at the Mercer County Courthouse where she was a case worker in the prothonotary’s office, where she retired.

Joyce was passionate about her family. She enjoyed trips to auctions, antiquing, Cedar Point and Dollywood to name a few. She loved baking, especially cookies and was a big Celine Dion fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Getway of Hermitage; her grandchildren, George (Courtney) Getway of Ellwood City and Sarah (William Wain) Getway of Slippery Rock; great-grandchildren, Grant, Shaw and Gray Getway, of Ellwood City; sister, Carole (Robert) Kassi of Daytona Beach, Florida; sister-in-law, Lydia Santell-Wilson of Ft Myers, Florida; niece, Bonnie (Mark) Maxie of Ponce Inlet, Florida; former son-in-law, Ed Getway; stepchildren, Barbie (Larry) Shelby of Hermitage, Bill (Gloria) Fragle of Hermitage and Jeanie (Ralph) Stenoff of Ohio and grandchildren, Thomas Shelby and Matthew Fragle, both of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George Oakes in 1983; second husband, Victor Fragle in 2002; her son, Christopher Oakes and her brother, Carl J. Wilson.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

