Joyce E. Knapp, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce E. (Guthrie) Knapp, age 76, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell Pennsylvania.

Born January 13, 1944, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Jones) Guthrie.

She married James A. Knapp, Sr. on February 3, 1964 and he preceded her in death on August 14, 2017.

Joyce was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School and spent most of her life as a homemaker.

She was very dedicated to her church, the New Fellowship Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully and donated generously.

She also liked cake decorating, baking and cooking, but most of all she liked helping her friends and family. Her family said that she had a great memory and would never forget a family birthday.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeanette (Walter) Shaffer of Eglon, West Virginia and Laurie Knapp of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three sons, James (Evann) Knapp, Jr., of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey (Sheila) Knapp of Erie. Pennsylvania and Bradley Knapp of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Robert (Teryl) Guthrie, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Frank Guthrie of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and John Guthrie of Sharon, Pennsylvania and two sisters, Mary Ann Pepe of Scottsdale, Arizona and Judy (Dennis) Schaefer of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister Dorothy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Habbyshaw of New Fellowship Baptist Church officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC. Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net .