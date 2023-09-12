SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joy K. Slattery, 83, of Sharon, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio, on September 25, 1939.

Joy retired after a lengthy 24-year career at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio.

Beloved wife of the late Timothy John Slattery, who passed away, September 18, 1995. Joy and Tim were inseparable. They spent their summers at the campground in Pymatuning, boating and fishing and were on the same bowling team at Hickory VFW.

Joy’s favorite hobbies were painting and reading. She also loved to crochet and made each of her children afghans to cherish as memories. Joy enjoyed going to the opera and browsing, craft festivals, antique stores and flea markets.

Joy is survived by her children, Lori K. Ludwig of Zelienople, Timothy M. Slattery of Sharon, Jane K. Valimont of Hermitage and Jody K. Yurcich of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Gryphon, Max, River, Sean, Joy, Shana, Shannon and Jack and three great-grandchildren, Kodi, Shanelle and Sha’mar.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Terry, Steven and Joe Lane.

A private graveside service was held for family and close friends at Oakwood Cemetery, with Fr. Richard Allen officiating.

Joy’s family would like to thank Michelle Lucas and Dena Gunn with UPMC Hospice Services, who took wonderful care of her.

