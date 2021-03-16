Joseph W. Knapp, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Knapp, Jr., age 78, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Avalon Springs Place in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Joseph was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on June 18, 1942, to the late Joseph W. Sr. and Polly (Brown) Knapp.

He attended schools in Sharon and also attended Penn State University.

Joseph started his employment with Sawhill Tubular in Sharon, Pennsylvania and then for many years, he worked at the Boy’s Buhl Club, which is now the Buhl Community Recreation Center, as the game room manager, until his retirement.

Joseph loved his family very much and was a wonderful son, brother and uncle. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He liked watching old westerns that he had grown up with, especially Gunsmoke and Bonanza. He also liked watching sports especially the Pirates, Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed watching college basketball, especially March Madness and his favorite team was the Duke Blue Devils.Joseph is survived by two sisters, Joyce Gee, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Darlene (Charles) Muszik, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, two brothers, Ronald (Jean) Knapp, of Kane, PA, and Wesley Knapp, of Brookfield, Ohio and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Knapp and James Knapp Sr. and a brother-in-law, Jon Gee.

A private visitation and service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264, E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Doug Dyson officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

The family would like to thank both Avalon Springs Place and Dr. Iftikhar Chatha for the wonderful care that they gave to Joseph.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.