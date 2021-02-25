John “Jack” McIntire Gilbert, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” McIntire Gilbert, age 87, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his residence, with his loving family by his side.



Born April 10, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Sam Gilbert and Isabel (McIntire) Gilbert Forker.

He married the former Beverly O’Conner on August 21, 1954 and she survives at home.



John attended Sharon Schools and graduated from Kiski Prep and then Grove City College.



He worked in the Engineering Department for General America (GATX) until they closed and then retired as the Records Manager for Mercer County.



John liked gardening and loved to travel. He and his wife traveled extensively and visited seven different continents.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Keith) Rowlands; two sons, Jeff and Brian Gilbert and one granddaughter, Katie (Mike) Olive.



In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no visitation or services.



Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.