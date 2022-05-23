HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” L. Grace, age 87, of Baden, P ennsylvania, formerly of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Sewickley Valley Hospital.

Born September 16, 1934, in Sharon, P ennsylvania, he was the son of the late Floyd and Roseann (Bryan) Grace.

Jack married the former Shirley Kaulen on October 4, 1961 and she survives at home.

A graduate of Sharon High School, Jack went to work for Westinghouse Corporation as a Draftsman and Computer Programmer. He worked there for thirty-eight years and then ABB for his final two years, until his retirement.

He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Jack’s passion was collecting and restoring antique cars and bicycles. He was active with the Antique Automobile Club of America and attended the annual Hershey Meet since 1954. He also was a founding member of the Shenango Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of American.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, John (Dorothy) Grace of Westland, Michigan and Edward Grace of Baden, P ennsylvania and three grandchildren, Emeline, Jacqueline and April.

Jack was preceded in death by a brother Floyd Grace and a sister Shirley Steele.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA. 16146. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

