John Harkulich, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Harkulich, Jr., age 88, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Born September 19, 1932 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John, Sr. And Rose (Galardo) Harkulich.

He married the former Elsie Roberts on April 21, 1954. They were married 63 years before she lost her battle with Cerebellar Ataxia in March of 2017.

John was a 1950 graduate of Farrell High School and was employed by Sharon Steel, for 38 years before retiring in 1991.

John also served his country in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War, where he was a CPL for the Military Police.

In his younger years, John enjoyed playing softball, bowling and bocce and was a member in many leagues in the Shenango Valley. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler, Pirates and Penguins Fan. After his retirement he was diligent in taking care of his wife as her illness progressed over the years.

John is survived by a son, Darren Harkulich and his wife, Lori, of Ft. Myers, Florida; a sister, Barb Jules of Berea, Ohio; six grandchildren, Matt and Marco Skarica, Leah Harkulich, Lauren Wilson and Joshua and Collin Harkulich; a great-granddaughter, Elliana Wilson, who could always put a smile on his face and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Harkulich; a daughter, Linda Skarica; a brother, Robert Harkulich; a sister, Fran Guy and a grandson, Jeremy Harkulich.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA. A funeral service will be held at Noon from the funeral home.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation, P.O. Box 27986, Golden Valley, MN, 55427.

