HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John H. (Jack) Takash, age 84, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer, P ennsylvania.

Born December 1, 1937 in Sharon, P ennsylvania, Jack was the son of the late John J. and Alda (Jones) Takash.

He married the former Nanci Alder on June 25, 1971, and she preceded him in death on June 26, 2020.

Jack graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1955 and earned his bachelors Degree from Youngstown State University.

He started his employment career as a machinist for Westinghouse Corporation, he also worked for GATX in Masury, Ohio, as a Personnel Manager for Hourly Employees, Sharon Steel and retired from Trinity Industries in Greenville, P ennsylvania. After his retirement, Jack worked as a funeral assistant for the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home in Sharon.

Jack was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member and Past Master of both the Shenango Lodge #668 and the Shenango Valley Lodge # 810 and was also a member of the Scottish Rite in New castle. He was a member of the Hickory Twp./ Hermitage Volunteer Fire Company and attended both the East Side Church and the Central Christian Church.

Jack is survived by one brother, George A. (Patricia) Takash of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, PA, 16148. A funeral service will follow at the church at 12:00 p.m. with the Rev. Don Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Central Christian Church Community Breakfast Fund.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.