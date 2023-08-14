HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Pallo, 77, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Austintown, Ohio and Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital.

John was born November 27, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John and Christina (Ferraro) Pallo.

He married the former Marlene Henning and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, July 25, at their home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Marlene will still reside there.

He was a graduate of Youngstown Chaney High School and served his country honorably in the United States Navy.

John worked as a lineman/ supervisor for Ohio Edison for over 30 years until his retirement in 2001.

In his spare time, he liked to golf, fish, bowl and sing. He coached Little League baseball when his sons were growing up and he was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, John P. (Lissa) Pallo of Dexter, Michigan, Mark (Nancy) Pallo of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Scott Pallo of Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, Christine (Mark) MacDougall of Austintown, Ohio, Diane (Charles) Stevens of Boardman, Ohio and Lorena Stanislaw of Texas; a half-sister, Rosanne (Frank) Zolka of Texas; a daughter-in-law, Christina Pallo of Boardman, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Joseph Glass of Alliance, Ohio; a sister-in-law, June Moderelli of Florida and six grandchildren, Alison, Austin, Jacob, Meredith, Delaney and Jack.

He was preceded in death by his half-brother, James Modarelli; brother-in-law, Robert Stanislaw and sister-in-law, Kathy Glass.

A gathering time will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA, 16150.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon in the church, with Reverend Michael Carlin, officiating.

Full military honors will be presented by the Farrell, Wheatland and West Middlesex Area Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, PO Box 125, 603 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC., 264 East State Street, Sharon. PA 16146. Online condolences may be offered by visiting our web site at stevensonfuneralhome.net.

