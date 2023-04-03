HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Hedrick, age 74, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, Pa.

Joanne was born June 10, 1948 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Anna Marie Hedrick.

A 1966 graduate of Farrell High School, she went on to Youngstown State University to earn her nursing degree.

Joanne worked as a cardiac nurse at Northside Hospital in Youngstown for many years, before retiring.

She was a member of Good Shepard Catholic Church in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she liked to sew, crochet and read.

Joanne is survived by an aunt, Rosemary Harakal of Hermitage; two uncles, James Hedrick of Florida and Charlie Hedrick of Rhode Island and cousins, Van and Mary Jo Harakal, of Clark, Pennsylvania and several other cousins.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., from the funeral home, with Fr. Glenn Whitman officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

