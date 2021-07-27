Joanne Charise (Hudak) Root, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Charise (Hudak) Root, age 73, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at The Grove in New Wilmington.

Born July 3, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Andy Hudak and Seena (Bauman) Shura.

She married Richard Root and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2004.

Joanne was a 1967 graduate of Youngstown East High School.

She worked for CCL container as a line operator for over 27 years, until her retirement. She also worked for the former Sparkle Market in Youngstown, Ohio, Woolworths and Zayres, as a cashier.

Joanne was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Christine Grande of New York, New York; two sons, Richard and David Root, both of Masury, Ohio; grandchildren, Colin, Kyle and Kayley Root; a sister, Florette Barbara Rothman and a brother, Alan Rothman.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Rothman.

In keeping with Joanne’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to either the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA, 16148 or the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.