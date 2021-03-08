Joan C. Schumacher, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan C. (Kasula) Schumacher, age 89, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Joan was born February 24, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mary Kasula Tucci.

She married Harold R. Schumacher on September 20, 1950 and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2011.

Joan was a 1950 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She served as the office manager for the Harold R. Schumacher Insurance agency for 36 years and prior to that was a Civil Service Worker for the Air Force in Warner Robbins, Georgia.

Joan was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

She was also a member of the Farrell Moose Lodge # 55, where she served as an officer.

In her spare time she enjoyed taking care of her flower gardens and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Gary S. (Billie Jo) Schumacher of Columbiana, Ohio and Bryan R. (Darla Jean) Schumacher of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Ehren Schumacher, Ethan (Lisa) Schumacher, Natalie (Scott) Norris, Marcus Schumacher, Jacob Schumacher, Bethany Evan and Mark Evan and three great-grandchildren, Sierra, Austin and Adree.

In addition to her mother and husband, Joan was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Tucci; a daughter-in-law, Darla Ann Schumacher and a great-grandchild, Rahden Schumacher.

A private visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A procession will leave the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. for a private funeral service at Christ Lutheran Church at 12:15 p.m. with Fr. Dennis Blauser officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.