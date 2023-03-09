SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jason M. Laverty, age 45 of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Jason was born on March 22, 1977 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Anthony DeJuilia and Gena (Laverty) VanTassel.

His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Sharon.

Jason graduated from Brookfield High School and worked as a driver and laborer for the Rental Corral. In his spare time, he liked to fishing and camping, he also liked wrestling and collecting baseball cards.

In addition to his mother, Jason is survived by a daughter, Skylar Laverty, of Wilcox, PA, and two sisters, Jessica Laverty of Sharon, PA, and Angel (John) Norris of W. Middlesex, PA.

He was preceded in death by his father, a sister, Desiree DeJuilia and his grandparents, Bonita and Richard Laverty.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.