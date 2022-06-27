WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janis L. (Zurawsky) Straussberger, age 73, of Wheatland, P ennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital, in New Castle. P ennsylvania.

Born July 28, 1948, in Sharon, P ennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank Jr. and Amelia (Nestor) Zurawsky.

Janis was a graduate of Farrell High School.

She worked for a short time for Packard Electric in Warren, P ennsylvania, on the assembly line, she also was a waitress for different catering services but spent most of her time as a homemaker.

She loved animals, especially horses and also loved looking out her window in the morning and watching the sun rise.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sharpsville.

Janis is survived by two daughters, Marlia Straussberger of Sharon, P ennsylvania and Jenille Harvey, of Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania, two sons, Jerry L. Womer of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania and Mel Harvey, Jr., of Hubbard, P ennsylvania, two brothers, Frank Zurawsky, of Masury, Ohio and David Zurawsky of Hubbard, Ohio, her long-time companion of over thirty years, Mel Harvey and 11 grandchildren.

A gathering time will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A memorial Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Sutton officiating.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

