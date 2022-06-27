WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janis L. (Zurawsky) Straussberger, age 73, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital, in New Castle. Pennsylvania.
Born July 28, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank Jr. and Amelia (Nestor) Zurawsky.
Janis was a graduate of Farrell High School.
She worked for a short time for Packard Electric in Warren, Pennsylvania, on the assembly line, she also was a waitress for different catering services but spent most of her time as a homemaker.
She loved animals, especially horses and also loved looking out her window in the morning and watching the sun rise.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sharpsville.
Janis is survived by two daughters, Marlia Straussberger of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jenille Harvey, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, two sons, Jerry L. Womer of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Mel Harvey, Jr., of Hubbard, Pennsylvania, two brothers, Frank Zurawsky, of Masury, Ohio and David Zurawsky of Hubbard, Ohio, her long-time companion of over thirty years, Mel Harvey and 11 grandchildren.
A gathering time will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A memorial Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Sutton officiating.
On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.
