HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Y. (Mauldin) Phythyon, age 71, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UPMC Shenango Valley Hospital in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Janice was born February 14, 1950, in Manchester, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Roland and Dolores (Frady) Mauldin.

She married Bruce Phythyon on November 30, 1968, and he preceded her in death on November 28, 2005.

Janice worked at the service desk in Giant Eagle and retired after 20 years. She liked to cross stitch, crochet and loved to watch her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Janice is survived by two daughters, Diana Phythyon, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Stacy Miller (Jim) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Jeffrey Mauldin of New Orleans, Louisiana and Steven Mauldin and two grandchildren, Kylie and Kayden Miller.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristie Phythyon and a granddaughter, Amaya Phythyon.

At her request there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

