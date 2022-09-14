HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Swanson, 89, formerly of Lillian Drive, Hermitage, and Whispering Oaks, Hermitage, went home to be with her Savior on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, and was surrounded by children and grandchildren who adored her.

Janet was born on August 19, 1933, at Buhl Hospital, now Sharon Regional Medical Center, to Frank A. and Gladys L. (Flockerzi) Mattson.

She attended school in Sharpsville, graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1951, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, the Marching Band, Girls’ Glee Club, and Senior High Orchestra.

After graduation, she attended Slippery Rock State Teachers College, now Slippery Rock University. During the summers of her college years, she was employed by Sharpsville School District as a Playground Supervisor, and by Westinghouse Corporation. Upon her graduation from Slippery Rock in 1955, Janet was hired by Sharpsville School District as a 3rd grade teacher. She taught in both the Deeter and Pebly Buildings.

In 1956, she married the love of her life, William M. Swanson, whose family lived across the street from Janet’s family on 12th Street in Sharpsville. They had been married 63 years when Bill passed away in 2020.

Janet was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was an active 75-year member of First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, where she served as a deacon, a choir member, and a 5th and 6th grade Sunday School Teacher. Janet also served as President of Sharpsville Presbyterian Women for 17 years, organizing and overseeing annual events such as the SPW Rummage & Bake Sale, Women’s Banquets, Chicken Pie Dinners, and Autumn Teas.

Janet was extremely proud of her large, loving family, and gathering as a family was extremely important to her. She especially loved cooking for and spending time together at holiday dinners, birthday parties and backyard cookouts.

She and her husband Bill also enjoyed maintaining and decorating their lovely home on Lillian Drive, which was across the street from Buhl Park.

Janet had a love for gardening. Each summer, she planted and tended beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She and Bill traveled extensively for many years, enjoying trips to beaches and mountains, and especially enjoyed camping at Kinzua State Park and Pymatuning State Park.

Janet also played the piano and sang beautifully, and instilled a love for music in her children and grandchildren.

Janet’s family would like to thank Golden Caregivers for their compassionate care for her near the end of her life. Most especially, they extend sincere thanks and love to Missy Murchek, who was Janet’s faithful caregiver and friend for several years.

Janet is survived by three children; son William D. (Christine) Swanson, Brookfield; son Thomas G. (Karen) Swanson, Mercer; and daughter, Nancy L. (Mark) Pallo, Sharpsville; nine grandchildren, Katie (Daniel) Manzano, Karl Swanson, William (Kelly) Swanson, Ashley (Greg) Hunkus, Jacob Pallo, Lindsey (Ron) Kirila, Kellie Corder, Meredith Pallo, and Robert Swanson; and eleven great-grandchildren, Elijah, Wyatt, Caleb, Logan, Paisley, Judah, Matteo, Dawson, Mia, Bennett and Stella, and one on the way. She is also survived by a sister, Marilyn DeVries Charney, State College & Sharpsville, a brother, William (Peggy) Mattson, Easley, South Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, her in-laws, Walter and Martha Swanson, brother-in-law Robert DeVries, brother-in law Andrew Charney, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond & Shirley Swanson.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, Pa. 16150. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p,m., with the Rev. Michael Carlin officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 125, Sharpsville, PA, 16150.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.