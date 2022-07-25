LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Michael Kudelko, of Lackawannock Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at home the afternoon of Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was 66 years old.

Jim was born on October 27, 1955 to Michael and Anne (Chupak) Kudelko at Sharon Regional hospital.

He grew up on the family farm in West Middlesex.

He was a 1973 graduate of West Middlesex Jr./Sr. High School where he was a standout athlete in baseball, basketball and football, and attended Clarion University on a football scholarship and started his freshman year. He graduated in 1977 with a degree in Computer Science.

He managed several Pizza Hut franchises in Erie, Pennsylvania and Orlando, Florida, and briefly worked at Yobe Electric, formerly in Sharon. He retired from Calvert Lumber in Sharon in 2015.

He married his wife Paula on October 22, 1983. He enjoyed farming, gardening, bowling and golf, as well as watching old classic movies on television and following the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church in Hermitage (formerly Sharon) where he sang in the Church choir and served on the cemetery committee.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Ann (Bodnovich), son, Steven Michael, daughter, Beth Anne, all of West Middlesex, as well as a sister, Lorraine (Kudelko) Amos of Hermitage, and a brother David of Rockaway, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael, in 1965, and mother, Anne, in 2020.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA, 16148.

A Panachida Service will take place on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. from the church with Fr. David Mastroberte officiating.

Burial will be in St. John’s Orthodox Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.