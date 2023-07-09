HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. “Jim” Likens, 39, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in UPMC Farrell Hospital.

Jim was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on August 12, 1983 to Thurman P., Jr. and Joyce A. (Jones) Likens.

Jim attended Hickory High School and worked as a cook for Billy’s Black and Gold, McDonald’s in Sharon, Dunkin Donut in Hermitage and the former Farrell Moose.

In his spare time, he liked to play video games, travel to his aunt’s farm and was always helping do yardwork for friends and family. He was a member of the former Farrell Moose.

Jim is survived by his father, Thurman P. Likens, Jr. and his fiancée, Rose Coryea, of Transfer, Pennsylvania; his mother, Joyce A. (Jones) Likens of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; fiancée, Heather Hoffman of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Thurman P. Likens III and Paul Andrew Likens, both of Sharon and eight sisters, Jane Callaway of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Ruby Likens and Alice Hancock, both of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Sarah Cummings and Anna Jones, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Angel Likens (Marcus Jamison) of Zebulon N.C. and Mary Likens and Ashley Likens, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Felton and his grandparents.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Reverend Phil Cooper, officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

