James L. Wingard, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness that the family of James Leon Wingard, Jr. announce his peaceful passing on June 26, 2021 at the age of 79 years.



James was born on July 28,1941 at Christian Buhl Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late

James Leon Wingard Sr. and Catherine Laura (Mountain) Wingard.

He was a Boy Scout and graduated in 1959 from Sharon High School where he was a member of the football team. He also played on numerous softball teams.



Upon graduation he became employed at Sharon Steel Corporation where he was an

electrician for thirty-two years, Vice President of the Union and the Blue Cross-Blue

Shield representative. Upon its closing he continued to work in insurance, being an

agent with the Morris Insurance Agency.



James was a consistent blood donor at Sharon General Hospital and was bestowed a

plaque honoring him as being a top donor in the “10 Gallon Club.” He also volunteered

at the food pantry First Baptist Church Sharon Pennsylvania.



In his spare time he was a Mason, enjoyed singing with the Pitch Seekers Society for

the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America,

Inc.(SPEBSQSA) and bowling in a league at Hickory Bowl.

He coached for numerous years West Middlesex Midget Football, the Indians and Dodgers little league, the DQ senior division and All Star teams. James touched the lives of hundreds of athletes he

had the honor of coaching. His favorite team since the 1950’s was the Cleveland Browns.



He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.



He will be missed by his four sons: Joseph(Leslie), Scott (Martha), Shawn(Donna),

and Kevin(Maria.) eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Joann McKenna,

Niece Lora Howard and her three children.



He also leaves behind three ex-wives, 10 step children, 13 step grandchildren and four

great-grand children.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph S. Wingard.



A graveside service will be held on July 24, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville,

Pennsylvania at 10:00 am.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Mercer County Area on

Aging and the Hospitality Care Center for their care and compassion.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC.

