HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Hassan, Jr., age 95 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Saint John XXIII Home.

Born April 29, 1927, in Arnold, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Calac and Louh (Anna Mohamed) Hassan.

He married the former Bertie Louise Behary on June 11, 1949 and after 66 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on December 9, 2015.

James is a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Italy During World War II and received the World War II Victory Medal.

Upon his return home from the war, he went to work for Sharon Steel Corporation and then became a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 39 years, until his retirement in 1989. He also worked part time at Golden Dawn Foods warehouse.

Jim loved gardening and traveling.

He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where he was a former Vestry Member and Junior Warden. He was also a former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 13 at the church.

James is survived by a son, James C. Hassan and his wife, Mary Beth, of Estero, Florida; a daughter, Cynthia Louise Hassan of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Jason Hassan and his wife, Erin and a great-granddaughter, Hayden Everly Hassan, all of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Andrea Blazer and her husband, Milburn, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and a former daughter-in-law, Bonnie Hassan of Hermitage, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Hassan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Jason Shank officiating.

Burial will be in Mt Washington Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Jim’s caregiver, Nancy Balint, for the years of care that she and her team provided at Whispering Oaks and a special thanks to the staff at Saint John XXIII Home, for the care they provided.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 236 West State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensofuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.