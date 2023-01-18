HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Donald Spears, age 92, of Hermitage Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in UPMC Farrell Hospital.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on February 12, 1930 to Ralph D. and Dorothea (Sewall) Spears.

He was married for 71 years to the former Evelyn Johnson of Burlington, Iowa, and she survives at home.

James was a 1948 graduate of New Castle High School and a 1957 Graduate of Temple University College of Pharmacy.

He also served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a Staff Sergeant; he served overseas in the Philippines and in French Indo-China.

Retiring from Pharmacy in 1997 after 40 years, he worked his last 18 years for Rite Aid Pharmacy, for whom he helped open and was a Pharmacy Manager for stores in Sharon City Centre, Farrell and Mercer. He also opened Spears Pharmacy in Keokuk, Iowa and the Medicine Shoppe in Sharon.

James was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Sharon, where he served as an Elder and a Deacon. He was also a member of the Presbyteer’s Sunday School Class.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn, two sons, Todd J. (Nancy) Spears, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, and Scott W. Spears, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by a son Matthew W. Spears, three brothers, Ralph Warren “Casey”, Larry and Lloyd Spears and three sisters, Roberta Carvella, Evelyn Page and Jo Ann Borrelli.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146, and on Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating. Full Military honors will be performed by the Wheatland, Farrell, W. Middlesex Area Honor Guard. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.