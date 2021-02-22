James D. Plotner, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” D. Plotner, age 52, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away the afternoon of Friday, February 19, 2021, in UPMC Farrell Hospital.

Jim was born September 25, 1968 in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He is the son of the late Dennis and Gaby (Buckley) Plotner. His father preceded him in death on March 6, 2018 and his mother survives in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He married the former Terri M. Lipak on June 27, 2001 and she survives him in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Jim was a graduate of Sharpsville High school and attended Mercyhurst College.

He worked as a foreman for Sharon Tube for 27 years.

Jim’s interests included, golf, football, baseball, snow skiing and bowling. He was a member of the both the American Legion and VFW in Sharpsville and was an avid Penn State fan.

He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his wife and mother, Jim is survived by a brother, Marc (Jeanettea) Plotner of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his beloved dog, Nittany.

There will be a gathering time on Wednesday, February, 24, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A private funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan officiating.

He will be interred in the mausoleum at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

