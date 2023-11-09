SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline “Jackie” Negrea, age 83, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Center, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Born December 26, 1939 in Sharon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Anna (Cifra) Pass. She married Samuel A. Negrea Jr. on April 22, 1961, and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2015.

Jackie was a graduate of Sharon High School and the Sharon Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for many years at Farrell Hospital.

Jackie was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon, where she was very active, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the ladies’ guild.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey E. Negrea, a brother, Thomas Pass and a nephew, Christopher Pass.

A private visitation and funeral service were held at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. Fr. James Power, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church officiated and burial followed in St. Michael’s Byzantine Cemetery, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

