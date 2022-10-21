SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – J. Michael Mondok, 71, passed away in his Crystal River (Florida) home on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a brief illness.

Mr. Mondok was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on July 5, 1951, to Joseph and Elizabeth Mondok.

Growing up in the Shenango Valley, Mr. Mondok was a class of ’69 Hickory High School graduate, attending the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

Mr. Mondok received his Juris Doctor from Akron University and practiced law in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

He retired from MidPenn Legal Services in 2017.

An avid baseball fan, Mr. Mondok spent his retirement running the automated ball-strike (ABS) system for the Clearwater Threshers minor league baseball team. He also loved spending time with his granddaughters and enjoying nature.

Mr. Mondok is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Lisa Mondok of Palm Harbor; two granddaughters, Madeline and Lucy Mondok; brother, James Mondok and his wife Christine; sister, Mary Kay Wrenn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Mondok, and his brother-in-law Thomas Wrenn.

A gathering time will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

In place of flowers, donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, at worldwildlife.org. The family would like to thank Brown Funeral Home (Lecanto, Florida) and Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home (Sharon, Pennsylvania) for their assistance and support.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

