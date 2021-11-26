Ivabelle J. Reed, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ivabelle J. (Lehman) Reed, age 84, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her residence.

Born February 6, 1936 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late, Norman and Katherine (Zook) Lehman.

She married Robert Reed on May 4, 1956 and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2010.

Ivabelle was a homemaker who enjoyed ceramics and bowling.

She is survived by a brother, Wes Lehman, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; five sisters, Barbara Raney of North Carolina, Norma Geiwitz of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Karen Oliphant of New Castle, Kathy Mumford of Harlansburg, Pennsylvania and Carol Locke of Transfer, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Testone; three brothers and three sisters.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.