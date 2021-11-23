Irene R. (Koches) Zipay, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene R. (Koches) Zipay, age 97, of Hartford Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her residence, with her family by her side.



She was born on April 16,1924, in Masury, Ohio.

She married William J. Zipay on May 6, 1944 and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2012.



Irene was a homemaker but worked at Westinghouse Corporation during the war, aiding in the war effort.

She was a 1943 graduate of Brookfield high school.



Irene was a seamstress, who also liked quilting, gardening and cooking. Her family said she was a very creative woman. She loved playing cards and doing puzzles with her grandchildren and watching jeopardy and wheel of fortune.



Irene is survived by two daughters, Nancy (John) DeSalvo, of Warren, Ohio and Barbara (Gary) Mitchell, of Vernon, Ohio, one son William J. Zipay, of Hartford, Ohio and three grandchildren, April Rossi, Louis Scudere and Rhonda Zipay.



She was preceded in death, by four sisters, five brothers and a daughter- in- law, Carol Zipay.



In keeping with Irene’s wishes there is no visitation or services.



Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.



Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.



Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.