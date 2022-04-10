FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. (Kayos) Gondek, age 93, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence.

Born June 1, 1928, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Hnida) Kackos.

She married Henry Gondek on April 4, 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1994.

Irene was a 1946 graduate of Sharon High School.

She was a homemaker but also worked for a short time as a greeter at Farrell Hospital.

Irene was a strong-willed woman, with a big heart and loved by all who knew her.

She enjoyed puzzle books and loved to be outdoors, working in her yard and planting flowers.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Deirdre “Dee Dee” Dyer of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Leslie Zeletski of Munhall, Pennsylvania; two sons, Joseph (Lorraine) Gondek of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jon Gondek of Farrell, Pennsylvania; one sister, Geraldine Harris of Park Forest, Illinois; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinty Lutheran Church, with Fr. Dennis Blauser officiating. Everyone is to meet at the church.

Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinty Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.