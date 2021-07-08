Irene “Jane” (Ward) Urey, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene “Jane” (Ward) Urey, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia, at the age of 90.

Born April 17, 1931 in Kilsyth, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Samuel N. and E. Irene (Warren) Ward.

She married Donald A. Urey Sr. On April 21, 1951 and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2018.

Irene was a 1949 graduate of Champion High School in Champion, Ohio.

She worked as the Chief Life and Disability Underwriter for the former Protected Life Insurance Company for over 30 years until her retirement in 1998.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania and a former choir member for 14 years, under the direction of Dr. Marlow Johnson.

Irene was awarded the FLMI designation after completing curriculum of 10 college level insurance courses in selection of insurance risks. She also loved Genealogy and spending time with her family.

Irene is survived by two daughters, Dorene (Thomas) Cuba of Mohnton, Pennsylvania and Linda Darlington of Arlington, Virginia, six grandchildren, Paul Darlington IV, Jen Darlington, Matthew (Lauren) Urey, Timothy (Meghan) Urey, Nathan Cuba and Jared Cuba and three great-grandchildren, Kyle and Kari Cuba and Simon Darlington.

She was preceded in death by a son Donald A. Urey Jr. And a son-in-law Paul Darlington.

A gathering time will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146.

A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m., from the funeral home, with the Rev. Erin Herald officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s name to the charity of your choice.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.