GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValeyTributes) – Hollis B. Stull, III, age 52, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Hollis was born on June 21, 1971, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Hollis B. Jr. and JoAnn (Phillips) Stull.

He graduated from Badger High School in Kinsman, Ohio, and worked for most of his life as a butcher, for the former Leali Brothers Meats, Whiting’s Meats in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, and D’onofrio’s.

Hollis liked to fish and hunt, he loved to cook and enjoyed older muscle cars. He loved animals and was a kind soul. He was a former member of the Holy Cross Orthodox Church, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his sister, Alexandria (Alex) Miodrag, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, a nephew, Dylan Miodrag, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, a cousin, Marleen (Roger) Mellon, of Burghill Ohio, and three second cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, maternal grandparents Alexander and Annabelle Phillips, paternal grandparents, Erma Hawthorne and Hollis Stull, Sr. and an aunt and uncle Helen and Tom Mihalcin.

Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon PA, 16146. A funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Center Ministries, 11076 County Line Road, Greenville, Pa. 16125.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.