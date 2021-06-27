Helen I. (McGee) Dunkerley, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen I. (McGee) Dunkerley, 82, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Warren, Ohio.

Born August 18, 1938, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha (Doan) McGee.

She married Dr. James A. Dunkerley on January 18, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2008.

Helen was a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School.

She enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Happy Wanderers Group. She was a former Brownie and Cub Scout Leader for Troop 62 of Brookfield, Ohio.

She was also an Avon Representative for many years.

Helen was a member of Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard, Ohio.

Helen worked as a hairdresser for many years, at both her own shop and also at Angel’s Beauty Salon. She taught cosmetology at the former Artistic School of Cosmetology in Sharon and the former Wil-Mar School of Beauty in Sharon. She also worked in her husband’s Chiropractic Office from 1985 until his retirement.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Lois (George) Taylor, of Masury, Ohio; two sons, Mike (Tina) Dunkerley, of Brookfield, Ohio and David (April) Dunkerley, of Masury, Ohio; two sisters, Clara Marshall, of Warren, Ohio and Bertha “Dolly” Graham, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren, Janey, Oscar, Genesis, Jimmy, Jay, Anthony, Angela, Jerry, Lexi, Lele, April, Kaylee, Callie and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Chuck Dunkerly; a brother, Clarence M. McGee and two sisters, Violet McGee and Harriet Jenkins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. from the funeral home, with the Reverend Dave Coxson, officiating.

Burial will be in Corner House Christian Church Cemetery, Hubbard, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.