Harvey T. Steller, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey T. Steller, age 89, of, Simi Valley, California, formerly of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2021, in Adventis Health, Simi Valley.

Born February 11, 1932 in W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Goldie M. (George) Steller.

Harvey was a 1951 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

He worked as a laborer for both GATX for 16 years and Ivor J. Lee Company for five years before his retirement.

In his spare time, he liked to do auto body work and gardening.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Harvey is survived by a daughter, Arleen Schuster (husband, Bryan) of Simi Valley, California; a son, Eric F. Steller of Heuvelton, New York and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Lucich and a brother, Kenneth Steller.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon PA 16146. Burial will follow in Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Middlesex Methodist Church, 3123 E. Main Street, West Middlesex, PA 16159.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 48 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.