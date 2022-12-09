SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet L. (Baker) Livingston, age 91, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in John XXIII Home.

Born December 11, 1930, in Rocky Grove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James B. and Laura G. (Small) Baker.

Harriett married William R. Livingston, Sr. on February 18, 1950 and he preceded her in death on August 14, 2008.

A 1949 graduate of Hickory High School, Harriett worked for 20 years in the greenhouse department at Kraynak’s and following her retirement from Kraynak’s, she worked at her husband’s bakery in Hubbard, Ohio, for six years.

She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of W. Middlesex.

Harriet is survived by a daughter, Barbara J. Livingston and her wife, Tina Roch, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and a son, David J. Livingston and his wife, Ann, of Florida; a brother, Eric (Rachael) Baker of Shenango Tonwship, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Brian J. (Melissa), Ryan, Holly and Jacob Livingston and great-grandchildren, Lacey and Greyson Livingston.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, William R. Livingston, Jr. and Charles B. Livingston; a sister, Charlotte Kuhn; a brother, James B. Baker, Jr., a sister-in-law, Stella Baker and a brother-in-law, William Kuhn.

In keeping with Harriet’s wishes there will be no visitation or services.

A private burial will be held in Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

